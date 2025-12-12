Ekniti awaits ruling on phase 2 Khon La Khrueng Plus and US tariff talks

At Government House in Bangkok on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the government would need to wait for guidance from Deputy Prime Minister in charge of legal affairs Borwornsak Uwanno and the Election Commission (EC) on how to proceed with economic policy after the House was dissolved.

Asked whether the Khon La Khrueng Plus scheme, phase 2, would have to be suspended, Ekniti said they would need to hear from Borwornsak and hold talks with the EC.

Asked about negotiations over US tariffs, he said the same applied — they would have to wait for guidance on everything.