Ekniti confirms being approached for PM candidacy but undecided

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, addressed the controversy surrounding a photo of him with a suspected scammer.
He openly admitted to feeling unfamiliar with the political environment, which has made him cautious about his future political moves, including running for office in the upcoming election.
Ekniti acknowledged that his initial decision to enter politics was driven by a desire to serve the country, not anticipating the level of scrutiny and caution required.
When asked if he would accept the position again if he could turn back time, the Finance Minister confirmed he had no regrets about taking up the role, as he remained committed to improving the country's economy.
Regarding rumours about being a potential candidate for the Prime Minister position from the Bhumjaithai Party, Ekniti confirmed that he had been approached but had not yet made a decision.
This recent situation is a crucial factor in my consideration, he said, adding, “But for now, I am focused on addressing economic issues and fulfilling my current responsibilities to the best of my ability.”