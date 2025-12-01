Southern floods cut GDP by 0.2% as Ekniti submits relief plan to economic cabinet

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, together with Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Vitai Ratanakorn, delivered a keynote address titled “Fiscal–Monetary Synergy in Sight: A Dual-Engine Strategy for Sustainable Growth” at an event hosted by the Thammasat Economics Association on December 1, 2025.

Ekniti said the recent flooding in the South had limited macroeconomic impact, but caused severe hardship and damage to people’s lives and property.

At Monday's (December 1, 2025) meeting of the Economic Cabinet, relevant state agencies and private-sector bodies, including the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) and the BOT, were convened to discuss joint relief measures.

“We are preparing to propose short-term relief focusing on giving people ‘breathing space’, including suspending principal and interest payments. The Labour Ministry, through the Social Security Office, will also step in to support businesses so they will not be forced to lay off workers,” he said.