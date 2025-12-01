Five floods in 2025 show extreme rains are now the new normal

Five major flood events of 2025 that caused massive economic losses

1. Sumatra, Indonesia (October–November 2025)

A cyclone brought several days of intense, unrelenting rainfall, triggering flash floods and widespread landslides across northern Sumatra.

Relief teams were only able to begin restoring access in the fifth week after water levels finally receded.

As of November 29, 2025, at least 303 people had died, with hundreds still missing and tens of thousands displaced.

Preliminary economic losses are estimated at THB360 billion, the most serious flood-related damage in Southeast Asia in 2025, largely due to flash floods and landslides striking densely populated communities.

2. South Korea (July–August 2025)

Continuous heavy rainfall during the monsoon season caused several rivers to overflow, leading to flash floods and landslides, especially in mountainous and peri-urban areas.

At least 23 people died, and tens of thousands were affected, with extensive agricultural lands submerged.

Initial damage assessments place economic losses at THB280 billion, the highest flood-related loss recorded in South Korea in 2025.

3. Bolivia (January–March 2025)

Weeks of prolonged heavy rainfall during an extended wet season inundated communities across several regions.

Around 55 people died, and the floods affected half a million households, prompting large-scale evacuations.

The estimated economic toll stands at around THB140 billion.

4. Himalayan region (June–September 2025)

Flooding was triggered when glacial lakes, formed from rapidly melting ice, overflowed.

Sediment dams collapsed suddenly after multiple melt-ponds merged into larger lakes, releasing massive torrents of water compounded by heavy rainfall.

The steep terrain made rescue and recovery extremely difficult. Economic losses are estimated at THB72 billion.

Although casualties were relatively low due to sparse populations, the event is a stark indicator of accelerating climate-induced changes in the world’s high-mountain regions.

5. Coastal cities across Africa, Latin America and Asia (throughout 2025)

While reported separately by each country, coastal flooding across multiple continents collectively represents a severe global pattern. Persistent rainfall, high tides and climate-driven sea-level rise caused repeated flash floods in low-lying coastal and riverine cities.

Tens of thousands of people were affected, and economic losses are estimated at THB54 billion, with some areas experiencing recurrent flooding.

A warning the world can no longer ignore

These cases show a consistent pattern: most severe floods in 2025 were driven by prolonged, intense rainfall, and the worst damage occurred in densely populated or economically significant urban areas.

Phrases such as “unusual rainfall” or “one-in-300-year storms” may unintentionally mislead the public and decision-makers into treating these events as rare anomalies. In reality, rainfall of this magnitude may soon be normal.

With the planet continuing to warm, and expected to warm further, these extreme events will increasingly shape people’s daily lives.

Preparedness at every level, national, provincial, community and household, is now more critical than ever. Those who continue to believe such disasters are “not normal” risk being caught off guard.

IPCC findings reinforce this: intense rainfall events are projected to increase across many regions worldwide, signalling a long-term shift in the global climate system.

What once seemed unimaginable is becoming a normal part of life.