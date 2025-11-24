Yala, Narathiwat and Trang warned to monitor rising rainfall; residents urged to move belongings and evacuate

Checks with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) show Cell Broadcast alerts have been sent to warn of increasing rainfall in Yaha and Mueang districts of Yala, Sukhirin district of Narathiwat, and Trang province, advising residents to move belongings to higher ground and evacuate to safe areas.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has sent Cell Broadcast messages to residents in the following areas:
At present, persistent rainfall continues in Yaha and Mueang districts of Yala, with further rain clouds detected. Residents are advised to prepare for additional water inflow, move vehicles to higher ground, and, for those in low-lying areas, evacuate immediately to higher ground or a nearby temporary shelter. All instructions from local authorities should be followed.
Persistent rainfall also continues in Sukhirin district of Narathiwat, with more rain clouds detected in the area. Residents should prepare for rising water levels, move vehicles to higher ground, and those in low-lying areas should evacuate immediately to higher ground or a temporary shelter and follow official advice.
DDPM has therefore coordinated with mobile network operators AIS, True and NT to send Cell Broadcast alerts notifying residents of increasing rainfall in:
Yaha and Mueang districts, Yala
Sukhirin district, Narathiwat
DDPM has also issued a warning that water levels in the Trang River continue to rise, while heavy rainfall persists. This will further increase flooding in Mueang Trang district and surrounding areas. Residents should prepare for additional water inflow, evacuate from low-lying areas to higher ground or a nearby temporary shelter, and strictly follow official instructions.
Residents may report emergencies or request assistance via LINE at “DDPM 1784 Incident Report” by adding Line ID: @1784DDPM, or by calling the DDPM Safety Hotline 1784, available 24 hours a day.
Later in the day, DDPM issued a separate urgent warning for Hat Yai district, Songkhla, after continuous upstream inflow combined with additional rainfall caused water levels to surge once again.
DDPM reports that water from upstream areas continues to flow into Khlong U-Taphao and Khlong R.1, raising water levels across Hat Yai Municipality and surrounding areas.
Floodwater is expected to reach 1.25–1.45 metres by 06.00 tomorrow, prompting authorities to order immediate evacuation from all flood-prone zones.
DDPM, together with AIS, True and NT, has sent Cell Broadcast evacuation alerts to all residents in Hat Yai.
Songkhla Governor Rattasart Chidchoo said water levels briefly receded yesterday morning, allowing some residents to return home and begin cleaning. However, at 03.00 last night, a new surge from Sadao district entered Hat Yai through Khlong R.1 and Khlong U-Taphao, pushing levels higher than before.
A crisis meeting was held this morning at the 42nd Military Circle (Fort 42), where authorities ordered immediate evacuation for all high-risk areas.
Over 100 military vehicles and boats have been mobilised, with additional support from the Navy and rescue foundations.
Drainage is expected to improve once rainfall decreases and seawater levels fall, allowing faster outflow through Khlong R.1.
Residents requiring food, water or essential supplies may contact the Fort 42 Command Centre directly.
Governor Rattasart urged:
“All residents in high-risk areas must evacuate immediately to ensure effective relief operations and safety.”