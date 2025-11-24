Yala, Narathiwat and Trang warned to monitor rising rainfall; residents urged to move belongings and evacuate

Checks with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) show Cell Broadcast alerts have been sent to warn of increasing rainfall in Yaha and Mueang districts of Yala, Sukhirin district of Narathiwat, and Trang province, advising residents to move belongings to higher ground and evacuate to safe areas.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has sent Cell Broadcast messages to residents in the following areas:

At present, persistent rainfall continues in Yaha and Mueang districts of Yala, with further rain clouds detected. Residents are advised to prepare for additional water inflow, move vehicles to higher ground, and, for those in low-lying areas, evacuate immediately to higher ground or a nearby temporary shelter. All instructions from local authorities should be followed.