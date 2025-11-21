Southern floods hit 8 provinces, affecting 124,000 households as DDPM deploys emergency crews

Heavy rainfall has triggered widespread flooding across eight southern provinces, affecting 124,003 households and prompting the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to deploy machinery and emergency teams to assist local authorities.

As of 06.00 on November 21, 2025, DDPM reported flooding in 48 districts, 214 subdistricts and 1,295 villages across:

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Chumphon

Surat Thani

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Trang

Phatthalung

Satun

Songkhla

A total of 359,428 people have been affected, though no injuries or fatalities have been reported.