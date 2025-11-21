Southern floods hit 8 provinces, affecting 124,000 households as DDPM deploys emergency crews

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2025

Eight southern provinces are flooded after heavy rain, affecting 124,003 households. DDPM is deploying pumps and machinery to support provincial relief efforts

Heavy rainfall has triggered widespread flooding across eight southern provinces, affecting 124,003 households and prompting the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to deploy machinery and emergency teams to assist local authorities.

As of 06.00 on November 21, 2025, DDPM reported flooding in 48 districts, 214 subdistricts and 1,295 villages across:

  • Prachuap Khiri Khan
  • Chumphon
  • Surat Thani
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Trang
  • Phatthalung
  • Satun
  • Songkhla

A total of 359,428 people have been affected, though no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

DDPM deploys pumps and heavy machinery

DDPM Director-General Teerapat Kachamat said the agency is closely monitoring weather conditions as the Northeast monsoon continues to unleash heavy to very heavy rainfall over the South, causing flash floods and overflowing waterways.

To strengthen provincial relief operations, regional DDPM centres have been instructed to deploy emergency pumps, boats and heavy machinery. On November 20, DDPM Region 12 in Songkhla mobilised 11 units of emergency machinery to assist operations in Songkhla and Pattani provinces.

Songkhla: pumps installed at seven critical points

In Songkhla, where rainfall remains persistent and water levels continue to rise, DDPM has installed seven high-capacity pumps (12-inch and 14-inch pipes) at key flood-prone locations:

  • Laeng Phra Ram community, Bo Yang
  • Old fishing pier community, Bo Yang
  • 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park, Bo Yang
  • Songkhla City Police Station, Bo Yang
  • Thung Wang subdistrict
  • Phawong Municipality
  • Kamphaeng Phet Municipality, Rattaphum district

In heavily flooded areas of Pattani, DDPM has installed 14-inch and 16-inch pumps at:

  • Thaipan shop area, Rusamilae Municipality
  • Under the Decha Nochit Bridge, Pattani Municipality
  • In front of Pattani Technical College

Nationwide resources mobilised

DDPM said it is coordinating resource-sharing across regions to ensure rapid response. As of 21.00 on November 20, a total of 338 emergency machinery units, and 159 officers have been deployed from 11 regional DDPM centres to support flood-relief work in the South.

12 provinces in other regions still flooded

Flood conditions also persist in 12 provinces across the North, Central and Northeast, including:

Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Singburi, Chainat, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Ubon Ratchathani.

These provinces cover 53 districts, 444 subdistricts and 2,882 villages, affecting 134,210 households and 467,377 people.

DDPM said it will continue monitoring all flood situations and provide support until conditions fully ease.

