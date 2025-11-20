Southern floods force rail closure between Chong Khao and Ron Phibun

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has urgently announced the closure of the rail section between Chong Khao and Ron Phibun stations in Nakhon Si Thammarat after floodwaters rose to around 15 centimetres above rail level at km markers 775/15–776/3. The water level continues to rise, rendering the track unsafe for train operations.

As a result, the SRT has temporarily suspended the route and adjusted six train services on the Southern Line as follows:

1. Express No. 85/86

– Services between Thung Song Junction – Nakhon Si Thammarat are suspended.

– Passengers are being transferred by road vehicles.

2. Express No. 86 (Nakhon Si Thammarat – Krung Thep Aphiwat)

– Origin is changed to Thung Song Junction – Krung Thep Aphiwat.

3. Local No. 445 (Chumphon – Hat Yai Junction)

– Operates only up to Thung Song Junction, then returns as Local No. 446 (Thung Song Junction – Chumphon).

4. Local No. 446 (Hat Yai Junction – Chumphon)

– Operates only up to Khao Chum Thong Junction, then returns as Local No. 445 (Khao Chum Thong Junction – Hat Yai Junction).

5. Local No. 447 (Surat Thani – Su-ngai Kolok)

– Operates only up to Thung Song Junction, then returns as Local No. 448 (Thung Song Junction – Surat Thani).

6. Local No. 448 (Su-ngai Kolok – Surat Thani)

– Operates only up to Hat Yai Junction, then returns as Local No. 447 (Hat Yai Junction – Su-ngai Kolok).

Note:

Local trains 447/448 will not operate between Hat Yai Junction – Thung Song Junction.