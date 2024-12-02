PM can manage southern flood relief efforts from afar: Natthaphong

The opposition leader said on Monday that the prime minister does not have to be physically present at all disaster areas in the country, as she can effectively command relief operations from afar.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the opposition People’s Party, was responding to social media comments criticising Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for allegedly ignoring the plight of people in the South. Netizens slammed her for travelling to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai on Thursday, even though southern provinces have been inundated since late Tuesday.

On Sunday, Paetongtarn sounded apologetic when she said she was not ignoring the plight of the people in the South, but that she had to go to the North to make arrangements for the mobile Cabinet meeting in Chiang Mai next month.