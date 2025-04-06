UN calls for Myanmar support as earthquake death toll hit 3,354

Meanwhile, a former official from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) revealed that workers from it had received notice they were losing their jobs after arriving in the disaster zone.

In addition to those killed by the earthquake on March 28, 4,850 people were injured, and 220 remain missing, according to state media.

During a visit to Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city near the epicentre of the 7.7-magnitude quake, UN aid chief Tom Fletcher made an appeal for international support.

“The destruction is staggering. Lives lost. Homes destroyed. Livelihoods shattered. But the resilience is incredible,” he said in a post on X, “The world must rally behind the people of Myanmar.”