NT and DDPM test Cell Broadcast system for disaster warnings

SUNDAY, APRIL 06, 2025

National Telecom (NT) and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) conducted a test of the Cell Broadcast (CB) disaster warning system on Sunday.

The test, which took place at NT's headquarters in Bangkok's Chaeng Watthana area, followed an 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar, Thailand, and neighbouring countries on March 28, causing damage to lives and property.

Colonel Sappachai Huwanan, NT’s Managing Director, stated that the CB system was initially found to be effective, as it can send warnings to mobile phones in designated areas both thoroughly and swiftly. He expressed confidence that the system will be operational as planned.

Sappachai emphasised that the purpose of the test is to improve public safety during disasters such as earthquakes, floods, storms, or other emergencies.

“NT is committed to advancing the development of digital and telecommunications infrastructure to support government initiatives and enhance the country’s communication security in both normal and crisis situations,” he said.

 

