Japan to play major defence role during Taiwan conflict: US expert

SUNDAY, APRIL 06, 2025

Japan will play a major role in defence cooperation between Japan and the United States under the administration of US President Donald Trump if a conflict occurs in Taiwan or Japan, Kenneth Weinstein, Japan chair at Hudson Institute, a US think tank, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

"Japan's own self-interest is much more at stake in a Taiwan contingency or in a Japan contingency than the United States is," Weinstein said.

"The fact that Japan recognizes that it is responsible now primarily for its own homeland defence, not the United States, is a big step," he said.

Asked about the possibility of the Chinese invasion of Taiwan or remote islands in Japan, Weinstein said, "I think it's unlikely shortly, but it's always a risk."

But he said, "I don't think that (Chinese President) Xi Jinping wants to risk the anger of Donald Trump" because the Chinese economy has not recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump "will do all he can to make sure that he does not need to use force" to intervene in a Taiwan conflict, Weinstein said.

But if China attacks Taiwan, "you can expect a very firm reaction from the United States," he said.

Weinstein said Japan's plan to introduce proactive cyber defense will open the door for the country to become a member of AUKUS, a security partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia.

It would be useful if Japan contributes components to AUKUS submarines, Weinstein said. "AUKUS would be a lot stronger if Japan were to join it as a full-fledged partner down the road."

