Japan to play major defence role during Taiwan conflict: US expert

"Japan's own self-interest is much more at stake in a Taiwan contingency or in a Japan contingency than the United States is," Weinstein said.
"The fact that Japan recognizes that it is responsible now primarily for its own homeland defence, not the United States, is a big step," he said.
Asked about the possibility of the Chinese invasion of Taiwan or remote islands in Japan, Weinstein said, "I think it's unlikely shortly, but it's always a risk."
But he said, "I don't think that (Chinese President) Xi Jinping wants to risk the anger of Donald Trump" because the Chinese economy has not recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Trump "will do all he can to make sure that he does not need to use force" to intervene in a Taiwan conflict, Weinstein said.
But if China attacks Taiwan, "you can expect a very firm reaction from the United States," he said.
Weinstein said Japan's plan to introduce proactive cyber defense will open the door for the country to become a member of AUKUS, a security partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia.
It would be useful if Japan contributes components to AUKUS submarines, Weinstein said. "AUKUS would be a lot stronger if Japan were to join it as a full-fledged partner down the road."
