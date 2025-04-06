Japan to play major defence role during Taiwan conflict: US expert

"Japan's own self-interest is much more at stake in a Taiwan contingency or in a Japan contingency than the United States is," Weinstein said.

"The fact that Japan recognizes that it is responsible now primarily for its own homeland defence, not the United States, is a big step," he said.

Asked about the possibility of the Chinese invasion of Taiwan or remote islands in Japan, Weinstein said, "I think it's unlikely shortly, but it's always a risk."