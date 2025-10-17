SRT invites travellers to enjoy scenic ‘floating train’ ride at Pa Sak Jolasid Dam

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is inviting passengers to embrace the cool season with a stylish day trip aboard its special Bangkok–Pa Sak Jolasid Dam tourist train, offering panoramic views across the dam’s sparkling waters.

Tickets went on sale at 10am on October 17, 2025, available through the D-Ticket system or at railway stations nationwide.

Schedule and service period

The “floating train” runs every Saturday and Sunday from November 2025 to February 2026, a total of 24 travel days.