SRT invites travellers to enjoy scenic ‘floating train’ ride at Pa Sak Jolasid Dam

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2025

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) opens ticket sales for its Bangkok–Pa Sak Jolasid Dam ‘floating train’, offering weekend scenic rides from November 2025 to February 2026.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is inviting passengers to embrace the cool season with a stylish day trip aboard its special Bangkok–Pa Sak Jolasid Dam tourist train, offering panoramic views across the dam’s sparkling waters.

Tickets went on sale at 10am on October 17, 2025, available through the D-Ticket system or at railway stations nationwide.

Schedule and service period

The “floating train” runs every Saturday and Sunday from November 2025 to February 2026, a total of 24 travel days.

  • November 2025: 1–2, 8–9, 15–16, 22–23, 29–30
  • December 2025: 6–7, 13–14, 20–21
  • January–February 2026: January 10–11, 17–18, 24–25, 31  and February 1

Ticket prices

1. Ordinary Train – 3rd Class (fan):

  • Bangkok–Pa Sak Jolasid Dam (return): 350 baht
  • Saraburi/Kaeng Khoi–Khok Salung (return): 350 baht
  • Pa Sak Jolasid Dam–Bangkok (one way): 150 baht

2. Air-conditioned Train (OTOP Train / JR-West coaches):

  • Bangkok–Pa Sak Jolasid Dam (return): 620 baht
  • Saraburi/Kaeng Khoi–Khok Salung (return): 620 baht
  • Pa Sak Jolasid Dam–Bangkok (one way): 250 baht

3. Local Train – 3rd Class (open carriage):

Available only on the day of travel, limited to 80 seats per carriage.

  • Saraburi–Kaeng Khoi–Khok Salung (return): 200 baht
  • Kaeng Sua Ten–Khok Salung–Kaeng Sua Ten (return): 100 baht

Travel times

  • The outbound service departs Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station at 6am, arriving at the ‘floating train’ viewpoint at 9.20am and at Pa Sak Jolasid Dam stop at 10.35am.
  • The return train leaves the dam at 3.30pm, arriving back in Bangkok at 6.50pm.

Highlights not to miss

Travellers can revel in the romantic atmosphere of mountain and river vistas, capture breathtaking unseen photos of the “floating train” gliding over the dam, and breathe in the crisp winter air, making it one of Thailand’s most iconic seasonal journeys.


