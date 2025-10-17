SRT invites travellers to enjoy scenic ‘floating train’ ride at Pa Sak Jolasid Dam

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is inviting passengers to embrace the cool season with a stylish day trip aboard its special Bangkok–Pa Sak Jolasid Dam tourist train, offering panoramic views across the dam’s sparkling waters.
Tickets went on sale at 10am on October 17, 2025, available through the D-Ticket system or at railway stations nationwide.
The “floating train” runs every Saturday and Sunday from November 2025 to February 2026, a total of 24 travel days.
1. Ordinary Train – 3rd Class (fan):
2. Air-conditioned Train (OTOP Train / JR-West coaches):
3. Local Train – 3rd Class (open carriage):
Available only on the day of travel, limited to 80 seats per carriage.
Travel times
Highlights not to miss
Travellers can revel in the romantic atmosphere of mountain and river vistas, capture breathtaking unseen photos of the “floating train” gliding over the dam, and breathe in the crisp winter air, making it one of Thailand’s most iconic seasonal journeys.