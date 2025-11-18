Southern Thailand to face 6 days of heavy rain, 8 provinces at risk of over 200 mm rainfall

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) issued an urgent alert on Tuesday, warning that southern Thailand is set to face six consecutive days of heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 18-23, 2025.

Joint assessments by ONWR, the Thai Meteorological Department, and the Hydro-Informatics Institute show that rainfall will intensify due to a fairly strong northeast monsoon covering the upper Gulf of Thailand and the upper South, combined with easterly wind waves moving across the region. Wind and wave conditions in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are also expected to strengthen.

Three-day advance forecasts (Nov 18-20) indicate that parts of the following provinces may see over 200 mm of cumulative rainfall:

Narathiwat

Yala

Satun

Songkhla

Phatthalung

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Surat Thani

Chumphon

ONWR warned that these areas face a significant risk of flash floods, runoff, and landslides, especially in steep terrain, near waterways, and in low-lying flood-prone zones.