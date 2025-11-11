ONWR adjusts water management plan as new inflows hit Bhumibol Dam, satellite images confirm rising floods downstream

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has urgently revised its water management plan to cope with a new surge of inflows into the Bhumibol Dam. Heavy rainfall north of the Chao Phraya Dam — the second highest since 2022 — has left the reservoir with only 127 million cubic metres of storage capacity. The indirect impact of tropical storm Kalmaegi this November has further intensified the situation.

On November 10, ONWR approved an increase in Bhumibol Dam’s discharge rate from 45 million to 48 million cubic metres per day to manage water levels carefully without opening the dam’s emergency spillway. The agency, together with related departments, has coordinated with the Royal Irrigation Department to divert excess water into designated low-lying fields, especially in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, where residents have been suffering prolonged flooding.

Additional drainage operations are being accelerated on both sides of the Chao Phraya Dam to maximise water release, with this expected to be the final discharge cycle of the 2025 rainy season. According to forecasts from the Thai Meteorological Department and the Hydro-Informatics Institute, rainfall in the upper regions will decline after 13 November as a high-pressure system moves in, while heavier rain is expected to shift to the South. ONWR anticipates reducing discharge rates to below 1,000 cubic metres per second by mid to late December.