Chanthaburi shuts 5 subdistrict health centres over border clash safety concerns

MONDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2025

Chanthaburi’s health office has ordered a six-day suspension of services at five local health centres, advising residents to seek treatment at Pong Nam Ron Hospital or Soi Dao Hospital instead.

  • Five subdistrict health centers in Chanthaburi province have been temporarily closed due to safety concerns over clashes on the Thailand-Cambodia border.
  • The closures affect four facilities in Pong Nam Ron district and one in Soi Dao district.
  • The temporary shutdown is scheduled to last from December 14 to 19.
  • Patients in the affected areas have been advised to seek medical services at designated alternative hospitals.

Chanthaburi Provincial Public Health Office has announced on Sunday (December 14) the temporary closure of five subdistrict health promoting hospitals over safety concerns linked to the Thailand–Cambodia border clashes.

The closures cover four facilities in Pong Nam Ron district and one in Soi Dao district, and will run from December 14–19.

The affected facilities are:

  • Ban Khlong Yai Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital
  • Ban Thep Nimit Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital
  • Ban Sap Ta Mao Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital
  • Ban Khlong Bon Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital

Patients in these areas are advised to seek services instead at:

  • Pong Nam Ron Hospital
  • Ban Pong Nam Ron Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital
  • Nong Ta Khong Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital

Residents in the service area of Suan Som Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital in Soi Dao district are advised to receive treatment at Soi Dao Hospital.

Chanthaburi shuts 5 subdistrict health centres over border clash safety concerns

