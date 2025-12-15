Chanthaburi shuts 5 subdistrict health centres over border clash safety concerns

Chanthaburi Provincial Public Health Office has announced on Sunday (December 14) the temporary closure of five subdistrict health promoting hospitals over safety concerns linked to the Thailand–Cambodia border clashes.
The closures cover four facilities in Pong Nam Ron district and one in Soi Dao district, and will run from December 14–19.
The affected facilities are:
Patients in these areas are advised to seek services instead at:
Residents in the service area of Suan Som Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital in Soi Dao district are advised to receive treatment at Soi Dao Hospital.