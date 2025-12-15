AEROTHAI says Thai air travel ‘100% safe’ despite border tensions

AEROTHAI has insisted Thailand’s aviation system remains fully safe and operating as normal, despite concerns linked to the ongoing Thailand–Cambodia border clashes.

Pichet Kunadhamraks, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AEROTHAI (AEROTHAI), said on Sunday, December 14, 2025 that air traffic management continues to meet international standards, with no disruption to airlines or passengers. He said AEROTHAI is ready in terms of personnel, technology and safety measures to handle international flights as usual — including strong demand from South Korea.

He cited official statistics showing Thailand–South Korea services ranked eighth among all international routes in FY 2025, accounting for about 4% of total international flights. Over the year, flights averaged 54 a day, or 19,870 flights in total — led by Incheon (Seoul) at around 45 flights a day, followed by Gimhae (Busan) at seven and Daegu at two.