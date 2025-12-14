AEROTHAI says border clashes do not affect aviation routes or high-season tourism

The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) said on Sunday that the ongoing Thai–Cambodian border clashes have not affected international flights to and from Thailand.

Pichet Kunadhamraks, chairman of AEROTHAI’s board of directors, said the fighting is far from major airports, airports serving key tourist destinations, and main tourist attractions.

As a result, he said, the clashes have not affected flights supporting winter tourism, Thailand’s peak season.

He added that business districts and tourist areas are operating as normal, and tourists can visit Thailand as usual. He said economic activity and tourism can continue in parallel with national security operations.