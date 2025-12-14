AEROTHAI says border clashes do not affect aviation routes or high-season tourism

The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) said on Sunday that the ongoing Thai–Cambodian border clashes have not affected international flights to and from Thailand.
Pichet Kunadhamraks, chairman of AEROTHAI’s board of directors, said the fighting is far from major airports, airports serving key tourist destinations, and main tourist attractions.
As a result, he said, the clashes have not affected flights supporting winter tourism, Thailand’s peak season.
He added that business districts and tourist areas are operating as normal, and tourists can visit Thailand as usual. He said economic activity and tourism can continue in parallel with national security operations.
Pichet reiterated that air operations in Thailand are running normally, safely, and in line with international standards, and that the country has full capacity to handle international flights, including services from the Republic of Korea (South Korea). He said AEROTHAI is fully prepared to manage air traffic, with personnel, technology, and safety measures in place to support airlines and passengers, with no impact on tourist travel.
According to statistics on international flights to and from Thailand, there were 19,870 flights over the year, averaging 54 flights a day. Incheon Airport (Seoul) accounted for the largest share, averaging 45 flights a day, followed by Gimhae Airport (Busan) with an average of seven flights a day, and Daegu Airport with an average of two flights a day.
Flights between Thailand and South Korea ranked eighth among all international routes in fiscal year 2025, accounting for 4% of total international flights. AEROTHAI said the number of flights from South Korea to airports in Thailand has continued to grow steadily.
AEROTHAI forecast flight volumes between Thailand and South Korea from December 2025 to January 2026, saying they are likely to rise from 54 flights a day to 60 flights a day—reflecting confidence and continued travel between the two countries. It reiterated that the overall situation remains normal and supportive of Thailand’s tourism sector.
Pichet also invited South Korean tourists to visit Thailand, describing it as a popular destination offering a wide range of attractions, including natural scenery, culture, food, and international-standard services.
He said travel remains convenient, fast, and safe, with Thailand continuing to operate direct flights from several major South Korean cities to key international airports nationwide, including Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. This, he said, reflects the confidence of airlines and tourists in Thailand’s aviation system. AEROTHAI reaffirmed its readiness to support the tourism sector and urged South Korean visitors to be confident that travel to Thailand at this time will be smooth and safe.