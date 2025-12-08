CAAT, AEROTHAI say border fighting affects no commercial flights

Airports tighten security and watch for illegal drones

Surachai added that AEROTHAI was coordinating with the Department of Airports to strengthen security at airports in border provinces.

Airport authorities have been asked to watch out for illegal drones that could intrude into airport airspace, he said.

AEROTHAI has also increased the number of air traffic control officers on duty to respond to the situation and to be ready to take charge in case of any emergency, Surachai added.

CAAT reassures passengers and outlines their rights

Meanwhile, CAAT confirmed that the border fighting has not affected commercial flights.

It said it was working with AEROTHAI to manage air traffic and ensure that no flights are put at risk by the situation along the border.

CAAT said all inbound and outbound flights on all routes were operating as normal and that Thai airspace remained open to commercial flights.

The regulator advised passengers to closely follow news on the situation and said that, if any flights or routes needed to be changed because of the border fighting, airlines would inform passengers in advance.

CAAT added that if airlines change their flight schedules, passengers may seek compensation from the carriers, and they may also file complaints with CAAT if necessary.

