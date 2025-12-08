CAAT, AEROTHAI say border fighting affects no commercial flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Monday that border fighting with Cambodia had not affected commercial flights, nor caused any delays or cancellations, even though Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI) has given priority use of border airspace to military operations.
Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jiraphanwanich said she had instructed AEROTHAI to closely monitor airspace near the Thai–Cambodian border following the clashes on Monday morning and to prioritise military air operations where necessary.
AEROTHAI deputy director-general Surachai Nuprom said the agency had implemented measures to cope with the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border.
He said AEROTHAI had declared airspace over the border a danger zone, but stressed that the fighting had not affected flights or caused any cancellations or rerouting of commercial services so far.
Surachai said AEROTHAI would support military operations by managing air traffic along the border to facilitate military flights without restriction, while at the same time ensuring that commercial flights remain unaffected.
Surachai added that AEROTHAI was coordinating with the Department of Airports to strengthen security at airports in border provinces.
Airport authorities have been asked to watch out for illegal drones that could intrude into airport airspace, he said.
AEROTHAI has also increased the number of air traffic control officers on duty to respond to the situation and to be ready to take charge in case of any emergency, Surachai added.
Meanwhile, CAAT confirmed that the border fighting has not affected commercial flights.
It said it was working with AEROTHAI to manage air traffic and ensure that no flights are put at risk by the situation along the border.
CAAT said all inbound and outbound flights on all routes were operating as normal and that Thai airspace remained open to commercial flights.
The regulator advised passengers to closely follow news on the situation and said that, if any flights or routes needed to be changed because of the border fighting, airlines would inform passengers in advance.
CAAT added that if airlines change their flight schedules, passengers may seek compensation from the carriers, and they may also file complaints with CAAT if necessary.