RTA vows to cripple Cambodia’s military capability for Thais’ safety

The Royal Thai Army’s chief of staff vowed on Monday to cripple Cambodia’s military capability to ensure the safety of Thais for a long time to come.
RTA chief of staff Gen Chaiyapruek Duangprapat said the army had set a target of neutralising Cambodia’s military capability so that the neighbouring country would not pose a threat to Thailand for many years.
“The objective of the army is to cripple Cambodia’s military capability for a long time to come, for the safety of our children and grandchildren,” Chaiyapruek said.
Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Army’s “RTA News Update” Facebook page reported that fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops at the Prasat Ta Kwai historical site in Si Sa Ket’s Phanom Dong Rak district was still raging fiercely.
The page said it was difficult for Thai troops to regain control of the ancient site after Cambodian forces seized it during the fighting in July.
“It’s a hard and tough job. Please send your moral support to the troops at the forefront,” the page said.
Border fighting resumed after Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai soldiers in Si Sa Ket on Sunday.