RTA vows to cripple Cambodia’s military capability for Thais’ safety

The Royal Thai Army’s chief of staff vowed on Monday to cripple Cambodia’s military capability to ensure the safety of Thais for a long time to come.

RTA chief of staff Gen Chaiyapruek Duangprapat said the army had set a target of neutralising Cambodia’s military capability so that the neighbouring country would not pose a threat to Thailand for many years.

“The objective of the army is to cripple Cambodia’s military capability for a long time to come, for the safety of our children and grandchildren,” Chaiyapruek said.