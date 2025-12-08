Unrest Forces Temporary Closure of Four Thai Border Hospitals; Only Critical Emergencies Admitted

MONDAY, DECEMBER 08, 2025

Four border hospitals in Sa Kaeo Province halt all non-critical services immediately following a public health directive regarding ongoing unrest along the frontier

  • Four hospitals in Thailand's Sa Kaeo Province, along the Cambodian border, have suspended non-critical services due to escalating unrest.
  • The closure halts all routine outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) services at the Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, Aranyaprathet, and Khlong Hat hospitals.
  • Accident and Emergency departments will remain open 24/7, but will only admit critical, life-threatening cases.
  • The suspension is effective immediately and will continue indefinitely until the security situation in the region stabilizes.

 

The Sa Kaeo Provincial Public Health Office has issued an urgent directive announcing the temporary closure of services at four hospitals situated along the Thai-Cambodian border due to the escalating security situation and instability in the region.

 

The announcement, effective immediately from 11:00 AM today, Monday, 8 December 2025, dictates that the affected healthcare facilities will cease providing all routine and scheduled services until further notice.

 

Specifically, the Outpatient Department (OPD) and Inpatient Department (IPD) services are suspended at the following four border hospitals in Sa Kaeo Province:

 

  • Ta Phraya Hospital
  • Khok Sung Hospital
  • Aranyaprathet Hospital
  • Khlong Hat Hospital
     
 

 

 

In a measure designed to prioritise life-saving care amid the security concerns, the hospitals will only remain open to accept critical emergency patients. The Accident and Emergency Department will continue to operate 24 hours a day, strictly catering to severe and life-threatening cases.

 

 

 

The Provincial Public Health Office has not yet specified a timeline for the resumption of normal hospital operations, stating that services will remain curtailed until the security situation along the Thai-Cambodian frontier stabilises.

