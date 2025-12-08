Unrest Forces Temporary Closure of Four Thai Border Hospitals; Only Critical Emergencies Admitted

Four border hospitals in Sa Kaeo Province halt all non-critical services immediately following a public health directive regarding ongoing unrest along the frontier.

The Sa Kaeo Provincial Public Health Office has issued an urgent directive announcing the temporary closure of services at four hospitals situated along the Thai-Cambodian border due to the escalating security situation and instability in the region.

The announcement, effective immediately from 11:00 AM today, Monday, 8 December 2025, dictates that the affected healthcare facilities will cease providing all routine and scheduled services until further notice.

Specifically, the Outpatient Department (OPD) and Inpatient Department (IPD) services are suspended at the following four border hospitals in Sa Kaeo Province: