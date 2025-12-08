CPF Partners Drive Innovation and Sustainability at Partner Day 2025

The event honoured the collaboration with both large enterprises and SMEs, presenting ongoing product innovations and awarding partners for their outstanding contributions.

CPF President, Prasit Boondoungprasert, emphasised that the event provided a platform for sharing knowledge and fostering sustainable innovation (Sustainovation), aimed at delivering high-quality, safe food to over 50 countries worldwide.

Prasit also underscored CPF’s continuous support for its partners, focusing on innovation, technology, energy management, and sustainable practices to enhance competitiveness both domestically and internationally.

Key awards included the Best Business Partner (CEO Award) given to SCGP for its environmentally-friendly packaging innovation, and the Best SME Partner Award to Yingpaisarn Agriculture for its work improving farming standards and quality of life for over 2,000 northern farmers.

CPF remains committed to strengthening partnerships, ensuring the long-term growth and success of Thai food in the global market.