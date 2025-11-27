JSW Asset and LAKA bring gender-neutral beauty to Thailand

As the official importer of LAKA in Thailand, JSW Asset is preparing for the next chapter. Over the next 1–3 years, the company plans to expand distribution across Bangkok and major provinces, making LAKA more accessible nationwide. With new retail opportunities and strong partnerships, JSW Asset aims to bring the brand closer to consumers while supporting its growing fan base.



Because LAKA believes beauty has no boundaries, no gender, and no definitions, just your unique expression.



Show Your Colour, Share Your Story.