Discover Kudi Chin: Bangkok’s Multicultural Riverside Community
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2025
Play
Join Tammy Tameryn Somhar as she explores Kudi Chin, one of Bangkok’s oldest riverside communities. Discover its rich cultural heritage, from Santa Cruz Church and Wat Kalayanamitr to the Kian An Keng Chinese shrine and Bang Luang Mosque.
Taste traditional Portuguese dishes and desserts. Tammy guides you through this living museum, showing how history, culture, and culinary traditions come together in this unique neighbourhood.