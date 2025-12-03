Good Goods Unveils Its New ‘Modern Craft’ Home at Dusit Central Park

Soon, at the heart of Dusit Central Park, Bangkok’s new urban landmark, you’ll arrive at a little world of calm and craft: Good Goods’ newest home on the LG floor of Central Park.

Good Goods, a Thai lifestyle brand that collaborates with local communities to develop products inspired by local wisdom with a contemporary touch, continues its mission to preserve cultural heritage while supporting Thai communities and products to grow sustainably. Operated under the Central Tham initiative, Central Group’s sustainability program, Good Goods is expanding to its 8th branch with the concept “Modern Craft.”