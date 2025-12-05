GISTDA estimates THB 1.2 billion required for flood recovery in Hat Yai after over 100,000 homes affected





GISTDA (Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency) has analyzed the impact of the massive flood in Hat Yai, Songkhla, using satellite data and 3D flood models. The analysis indicates that over 100,000 homes were affected, with 7,693 homes submerged completely and 59,845 partially flooded, resulting in an estimated recovery cost of over 1.2 billion Baht.

GISTDA's team, using spatial data and engineering and economic analysis, assessed the damage based on flood depth, the condition of household appliances, and structural damage. Major appliances, like TVs and refrigerators, may suffer damages between 6,990 – 18,000 Baht, while furniture, bathrooms, and kitchens may incur costs of around 6,000 – 9,900 Baht.

Repair costs for structural elements like electrical systems, plumbing, and flooring are estimated to range from 3,000 – 10,000 Baht. The average repair cost per household is expected to be between 15,000 – 35,000 Baht, with areas flooded deeper than 3 meters seeing the highest levels of damage to infrastructure.