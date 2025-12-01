Southern floods inflict 500-billion-baht economic damage; Economic Cabinet endorses four urgent recovery packages

Economic Cabinet acknowledges over 500 billion baht in economic losses from southern floods

Approves “relief and rehabilitation” measures for flood-affected communities, to be submitted to Cabinet tomorrow; Ekniti highlights one-year, zero-interest debt moratorium for households and businesses, plus SME soft loans of up to 15 million baht

Interior Ministry asked to cut land and building taxes in affected areas to ease business burdens

Commerce Minister Suphajee rolls out special Blue Flag schemes with repair-item discounts up to 80%, alongside plans to deploy franchise operators to create new livelihoods

On December 1, 2025, following a meeting of the Economic Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun jointly announced the government’s coordinated response to the southern flood crisis.



Ekniti said the meeting was held as a special session to accelerate support for flood victims in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, after the Prime Minister led the Economic Cabinet and senior officials to inspect the area on November 30. The visit exposed the scale of hardship caused by the massive flooding, prompting the government to adopt an integrated recovery and rehabilitation framework.

“The southern floods have caused extensive damage to the economy and property, affecting more than 2.9 million people and inflicting over 500 billion baht in economic losses,” Ekniti said, emphasising the urgency for swift and coordinated recovery measures.