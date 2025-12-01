Southern floods inflict 500-billion-baht economic damage; Economic Cabinet endorses four urgent recovery packages

On December 1, 2025, following a meeting of the Economic Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun jointly announced the government’s coordinated response to the southern flood crisis.
Ekniti said the meeting was held as a special session to accelerate support for flood victims in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, after the Prime Minister led the Economic Cabinet and senior officials to inspect the area on November 30. The visit exposed the scale of hardship caused by the massive flooding, prompting the government to adopt an integrated recovery and rehabilitation framework.
“The southern floods have caused extensive damage to the economy and property, affecting more than 2.9 million people and inflicting over 500 billion baht in economic losses,” Ekniti said, emphasising the urgency for swift and coordinated recovery measures.
The focus, he added, is to restore the local economy and residents’ livelihoods to normal as rapidly as possible. The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has been assigned to consolidate all measures and submit them to the full Cabinet meeting on December 2.
Funding for various projects will come from different sources—some through standard budget allocations, others through Section 28 of the State Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act, allowing state banks to disburse funds upfront with the government reimbursing them later. Certain state-owned specialised financial institutions (SFIs) will also use their own budgets to support affected communities. Meanwhile, discussions are underway between the Bank of Thailand, the Finance Ministry and the Thai Bankers Association regarding central-budget support for commercial banks’ loan-relief schemes.
A low-interest soft-loan programme will be offered to affected SMEs, backed by guarantees from the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG), to help businesses resume operations.
Financing for the debt moratorium and soft-loan schemes will come from state SFIs, with all transactions recorded under a Public Service Account (PSA) to ensure fairness. If losses arise, the government will step in to absorb the impact.
Earlier, the Finance Ministry had already increased emergency advance funds for provincial governors, granting 100 million baht per province with relaxed spending rules to accelerate on-the-ground assistance.
Additionally, deadlines for the payment of Social Security contributions under Sections 33 and 39 in affected areas will be extended.
Support includes:
Other measures include: safety inspections by state enterprises covering housing structures, water systems, electrical systems and railway infrastructure; facilitation of partnership and company registrations; and deployment of Mobile Units, in cooperation with the Commerce Ministry and partner agencies, to provide onsite international-trade services, financial-statement filing assistance and shareholder-list support.
The Bank of Thailand has also been instructed to identify suitable measures—within legal boundaries—to support debtors of commercial banks and non-bank financial providers in a manner consistent with relief programmes offered by state SFIs.
Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said the ministry’s primary duty is to ensure sufficient, affordable consumer goods for the public. The ministry’s measures are divided into three phases:
1. Emergency phase
Focus: food security and price control
2. Relief phase
Focus: lowering repair costs
3. Rehabilitation phase
Focus: income opportunities and business recovery