Economic Cabinet okays debt restructuring plan to ease burden on 3.4 million Thais

The Economic Policy Committee has approved a comprehensive debt-relief programme worth 122 billion baht, targeting 3.4 million small borrowers with debts not exceeding 100,000 baht per person.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the scheme will be implemented through the acquisition and restructuring of small-scale non-performing loans (NPLs) by asset management companies (AMCs) — a core mechanism under the government’s policy framework presented to Parliament.

He said the government considers “resolving household debt” a national priority, as millions of small borrowers are struggling with unmanageable debts — particularly unsecured loans — and face difficulties in servicing or refinancing multiple debts across financial institutions.

Target group: small unsecured NPLs

The initiative focuses on individuals with non-performing unsecured loans owed to financial service providers as of September 30, 2025, with total debt across lenders not exceeding 100,000 baht per borrower.

This group comprises around 3.4 million individuals, or 4.76 million accounts, representing combined debt of about 122 billion baht.

The programme’s main objective is to restructure small NPLs, reduce borrowers’ financial burdens, and help them restore good credit records to regain access to formal financing in the future.

The Finance Ministry, in collaboration with the Bank of Thailand and the financial sector, designed the framework to accelerate debt resolution for households whose NPLs have turned into long-term social and economic problems.