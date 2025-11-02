Thai Government Proposes THB20 Billion Bailout to Tackle Small-Scale Household Debt

Finance Minister to seek approval on Monday for state-backed AMC to purchase non-performing loans (NPLs) under 100,000 baht from banks and lenders.

The Thai government is set to take a decisive step in tackling the nation's severe household debt crisis, with a proposal to use a 20 billion baht state fund to buy up small-scale non-performing loans (NPLs).

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas confirmed that the Ministry of Finance will present the debt resolution scheme to the Economic Cabinet on Monday, 3 November, before seeking final approval from the main Cabinet.

The funds, drawn from the remaining balance of the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), will be used to purchase NPLs that are valued at less than 100,000 baht from both commercial banks and non-bank financial institutions (non-banks).

To expedite the relief process, the debt will be channelled through the existing state-owned Sukhumvit Asset Management (SAM) rather than establishing a new Asset Management Company (AMC).

This mechanism will allow SAM to restructure the loans, offering debtors extended repayment periods and reduced principal and interest rates based on their financial capacity.