Ekniti to push debt relief plan to Economic Cabinet next week

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Tuesday that he would propose a debt relief plan for citizens to the Economic Cabinet next week before submitting it to the full Cabinet for approval.

He added that the establishment of a joint venture between financial institutions and asset management companies under the supervision of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) falls within the BOT’s authority. The Finance Ministry has already been informed, and the BOT can proceed with issuing the necessary announcement.