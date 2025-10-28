Ekniti to push debt relief plan to Economic Cabinet next week

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Tuesday that he would propose a debt relief plan for citizens to the Economic Cabinet next week before submitting it to the full Cabinet for approval.
He added that the establishment of a joint venture between financial institutions and asset management companies under the supervision of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) falls within the BOT’s authority. The Finance Ministry has already been informed, and the BOT can proceed with issuing the necessary announcement.
Speaking at the Thairath Forum 2025: The Next New Economy seminar on October 27, Ekniti said the government plans to use around 20 billion baht remaining from the Financial Institutions Development Fund to purchase non-performing loans (NPLs) from banks and non-bank lenders to help small borrowers.
The purchases will be carried out through Sukhumvit Asset Management (SAM), as setting up a new asset management company would take time. This initiative aims to restructure debt by extending payment periods and reducing both principal and interest rates based on borrowers’ repayment capacity.
The Finance Ministry will work with the National Credit Bureau (NCB) and banks to promote information-based lending to support household debt recovery, using the Ari Score to assess borrowers’ financial discipline and potential.
Borrowers who demonstrate good financial discipline could benefit from lower interest rates over time. They will also be required to consent to the disclosure of household expenses such as water and electricity bills, enabling lenders to better assess their financial status and tailor restructuring plans appropriately.
The initiative aims to ease financial pressure on borrowers, reduce aggressive debt collection, and encourage responsible financial behaviour.
The Government Savings Bank may also provide supplementary funding to further assist borrowers, forming part of the government’s long-term strategy to tackle household debt sustainably.