5 pressures reveal Thais are losing their freedom without realising

5 pressures stealing Thais’ freedom

1. Debt traps

According to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, 95% of Thai households remain in debt in 2025, with the average burden soaring to 740,596 baht per family — the highest in four years.

The NSO found that 35.7% of the elderly depend on financial support from their children, while 33.9% still earn income from work. Over 5.26 million older Thais, or 37.2% of the elderly population, continue working out of necessity.

When they can no longer work or have no place in the labour market, the debt and living costs inevitably fall on the younger generation.

2. Health challenges

Thailand has around 14 million people suffering from high blood pressure, yet only half — about 7 million — are registered for treatment, according to the Department of Disease Control. Around 6.5 million people, or one in ten Thais, have diabetes, with many more unaware of their condition.

These non-communicable diseases (NCDs) pose a major threat to those aged 40 and over, often persisting into old age. The high cost of long-term treatment and the toll on household well-being are steadily undermining people’s independence.

3. Mental health and isolation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that at least one in four elderly people experience social isolation. In Thailand, NSO data show that 12.9% of seniors — about 1.7 million out of 14 million — live alone.

This loneliness can silently develop into depression, while isolation increases the risk of fatal falls or untreated illness. Without family or community support, older adults face higher mortality risks.

4. Unsafe homes

NSO data show that 82.9% of elderly falls occur at home — 50.5% around the house and 32.4% inside. The Department of Disease Control notes that one in three elderly Thais falls every year, leading to more than 165,000 hospital admissions and over 40,000 hip fractures annually. Tragically, 17% of those who suffer hip fractures die within a year.

These numbers highlight how Thailand’s housing design remains dangerously unfriendly to older adults.

5. Online scams

Elderly victims of online scams have surged from 16% in 2021 to 23.12% in 2024, with common frauds including fake product sales (73%), charity scams (39%), and personal data theft (18%). Many fall prey because of limited digital literacy and poor information verification skills.

Between March 2022 and December 2024, Thailand recorded 773,118 cybercrime cases with total damages of over 79.5 billion baht, according to the Royal Thai Police. This points to an urgent need to upgrade digital awareness among older adults to protect their assets and dignity.

Freedom is a universal goal — yet for many Thais, it is slipping away under the weight of economic, health, and social pressures.

The path to regaining it requires collaboration between government, private sectors, and families to tackle the realities of an ageing society and to ensure that all generations — regardless of age or gender — can live freely and independently.