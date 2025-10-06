Private hospitals shift towards ‘beyond treatment’ services amid ageing society

Emergence of new product models

Thailand’s ageing society has also given rise to innovative business models blending healthcare with real estate. Older adults — as well as younger, single professionals without heirs — increasingly seek housing with convenient access to healthcare services.

This has spurred collaborations between private hospitals and property developers to create residential projects with integrated medical support. At the same time, major real estate groups are beginning to invest directly in hospital ventures, creating a new category of products that reflect the changing needs of Thai society.

Challenges facing private hospitals

Paiboon Eksaengsri noted that private hospitals continue to face several key challenges, particularly medical inflation, which has surged to around 15% per year, far exceeding general inflation of 3–5%.

The main drivers are the high costs of advanced medical technologies and equipment — most of which must be imported and are extremely expensive.

This has placed heavy pressure on hospitals to manage their costs efficiently while maintaining quality care at prices accessible to patients, amid intensifying market competition.

“People often say private hospitals are expensive,” Paiboon explained. “But the reality is that we invest heavily in advanced equipment and technology, which drives up costs. At the same time, competition among private hospitals keeps prices in check — if fees are too high, patients will simply go elsewhere.”

He added that beyond the hospital sector, other parts of Thailand’s healthcare ecosystem must also develop in line with the ageing population — especially in the production of medical equipment, treatment technologies, and rehabilitation devices, as the country still relies heavily on costly imports.

Finally, Paiboon emphasised that private hospitals depend entirely on their own investment, unlike state hospitals that can provide free services. Fair competition and clear regulations are therefore crucial to enable private hospitals to continue investing and improving their services as the economy adjusts to an ageing society.

“Private investors should not be restrained or over-regulated to the point of discouraging growth,” he said. “We need support from the government to allow private hospitals to develop fully and attract more investment into Thailand’s healthcare sector.”