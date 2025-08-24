Young leaders propose five innovations for ageing society, economy and labour

The National Innovation Agency (NIA), under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, has provided a policy-testing platform for more than 80 emerging leaders from government, business, and media at the closing session of the seventh PPCIL programme.

Krithpaka Boonfueng, NIA Executive Director, said rapid global change means traditional methods are no longer sufficient. “Policy innovation” has therefore become a crucial tool for both the public and private sectors to adapt, move towards sustainability, and create new systems that generate economic and social value.

The PPCIL programme, now in its seventh year, aims to develop “change makers” from across government, business, politics, security and the media, equipping them with both strategic and practical innovation know-how.