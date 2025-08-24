Young leaders propose five innovations for ageing society, economy and labour

The National Innovation Agency (NIA), under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, has provided a policy-testing platform for more than 80 emerging leaders from government, business, and media at the closing session of the seventh PPCIL programme.
Krithpaka Boonfueng, NIA Executive Director, said rapid global change means traditional methods are no longer sufficient. “Policy innovation” has therefore become a crucial tool for both the public and private sectors to adapt, move towards sustainability, and create new systems that generate economic and social value.
The PPCIL programme, now in its seventh year, aims to develop “change makers” from across government, business, politics, security and the media, equipping them with both strategic and practical innovation know-how.
This year’s programme was held under the theme “Future of Thailand’s Competitiveness: Shaping a Sustainable Tomorrow.”
The key proposals developed during the course included:
Krithpaka said all proposals would be taken forward in collaboration with relevant agencies, including the ministry, local authorities and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, as well as being presented at national policy forums.
Senators, MPs and experts from various sectors will provide input, with selected proposals to be piloted in real-world “sandbox” areas.
“The real success of this programme lies not only in the policy proposals themselves, but also in the people and networks created—leaders who will continue driving policy innovation,” she said.
“The outcomes of PPCIL Batch 7 mark not an end, but the beginning of a new chapter in policy reform, combining vision with feasibility to guide Thailand towards a truly sustainable innovation-driven society,” Krithpaka concluded.