Woof! The ageing society isn’t just for people

Bangkok’s Thonglor Animal Hospital reports a rise in elderly dog patients and a decline in puppies. The hospital is now expanding to handle the increasing number of senior pets arriving for treatment.
Dr Kittika Chaisupatanakul, CEO of Thonglor Animal Hospital, explained that the "ageing society" trend is not limited to humans. The hospital has recently expanded its facilities and trained more staff to care for elderly animals.
Some of these pets are unable to move or care for themselves, and owners who work may occasionally have to leave their pets at the hospital for care. She compares these pets to elderly family members who need similar care and attention.
Kittika explained that most pet owners today are younger, working-age people, with annual pet care and maintenance costs averaging up to 30,000 baht. Keeping a large dog costs around 28,000 to 29,000 baht per year, while small dogs cost between 24,000 and 26,000 baht. Despite the high costs, the pet market is expected to grow this year, although at a slower pace due to reduced spending. Surveys indicate that 1.5 out of every 10 households in Bangkok have pets.
In terms of costs, while elderly pets generally require less day-to-day maintenance, medical expenses can rise significantly if they have chronic conditions. Heart disease is common among older dogs, with monthly medication costs ranging from 5,000 to 8,000 baht due to the specialised drugs needed to maintain normal cardiac function.
Cats are less frequently affected by heart disease but may suffer from other conditions such as joint and bone issues. These can lead to hip and knee problems. Some elderly cats may even be bedridden.
Meanwhile, the trend of acquiring puppies is declining.
"Pet food companies are reporting lower sales, and dog farms are struggling to sell their dogs. This is because people already have pets or can’t afford to acquire new pets as they need to save money,” Dr Kittika explained.
Money is also behind the rise in popularity of cat ownership, she added.
“If we compare cats and dogs, cats are less expensive to keep. This aligns with the growing trend in cat ownership, which now makes up at 40% compared with 60% for dogs. Previously, the ratio was 80% dogs to 20% cats."