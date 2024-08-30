Woof! The ageing society isn’t just for people

Bangkok’s Thonglor Animal Hospital reports a rise in elderly dog patients and a decline in puppies. The hospital is now expanding to handle the increasing number of senior pets arriving for treatment.

Dr Kittika Chaisupatanakul, CEO of Thonglor Animal Hospital, explained that the "ageing society" trend is not limited to humans. The hospital has recently expanded its facilities and trained more staff to care for elderly animals.

Some of these pets are unable to move or care for themselves, and owners who work may occasionally have to leave their pets at the hospital for care. She compares these pets to elderly family members who need similar care and attention.

Kittika explained that most pet owners today are younger, working-age people, with annual pet care and maintenance costs averaging up to 30,000 baht. Keeping a large dog costs around 28,000 to 29,000 baht per year, while small dogs cost between 24,000 and 26,000 baht. Despite the high costs, the pet market is expected to grow this year, although at a slower pace due to reduced spending. Surveys indicate that 1.5 out of every 10 households in Bangkok have pets.