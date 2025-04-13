BMA hosts alms-giving and water-pouring ceremonies to mark Songkran

Following the alms-giving, the Governor of Bangkok also led a traditional water-pouring ceremony, during which 20 senior citizens gave their blessings. This ritual aims to encourage Thai people to express gratitude and respect towards their elders.
Souvenirs were also presented to the elderly participants at a tent located at Lan Khon Mueang Square, in front of Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon district.
Executives, civil servants, and officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) also took part in the event.
