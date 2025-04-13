Thaksin urges strategy in trade negotiations with United States

Thaksin warned that the Thai economy is likely to come under pressure from rising external challenges, particularly the ongoing trade war, which has forced Thailand to adapt. He emphasised the importance of national unity and collective forward-thinking to navigate the challenges ahead.

He expressed confidence in the government’s commitment to economic improvement, highlighting that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra represents a new generation eager to see a stronger Thai society.

“Therefore, I would like everyone to contribute their ideas and work together. At the same time, the government is ready to listen to opinions from all sides,” he said.