Thaksin urges strategy in trade negotiations with United States

Thaksin warned that the Thai economy is likely to come under pressure from rising external challenges, particularly the ongoing trade war, which has forced Thailand to adapt. He emphasised the importance of national unity and collective forward-thinking to navigate the challenges ahead.
He expressed confidence in the government’s commitment to economic improvement, highlighting that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra represents a new generation eager to see a stronger Thai society.
“Therefore, I would like everyone to contribute their ideas and work together. At the same time, the government is ready to listen to opinions from all sides,” he said.
Speaking on US trade policy, Thaksin stated that he had been in contact with individuals in Trump’s circle and expressed hope that Thailand would be able to negotiate favourable terms with the US.
He suggested that Thailand should consider lifting unnecessary trade barriers, citing the example of high import tariffs on motorcycles. He noted that US luxury motorcycles pose no real threat to domestic manufacturers and therefore do not warrant such protectionist measures.
“The EU and US are currently in talks to establish free trade agreements. The more trade barriers there are, the more developing countries suffer, as they need to expand their economies and employment,” he explained.
Thaksin also advocated for greater unity among ASEAN member states when negotiating with developed countries, arguing that a unified front could help reduce trade barriers and accelerate economic growth.
He reiterated that Thai agencies must deliberate carefully before sending representatives to negotiate with the US.
When asked whether he himself would meet with Trump, Thaksin replied, “Let the officials talk first. Personally, if the opportunity arises, I will make the trip.”