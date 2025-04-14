Thai PM Joins Bangkok Governor on Canal Inspection Highlighting City Revitalisation

The Prime Minister's visit provided an opportunity for Governor Chadchart to showcase his administration's plan for the sustainable development of these key urban canals.

Accompanied by senior Bangkok officials, including the Permanent Secretary and advisors, Ms. Shinawatra embarked on a boat tour from the Phra Phra Sumen Fort pier, navigating the waterways to the Pom Mahakan Public Park in the Phra Nakhon district.

During the inspection, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) presented a progress report on the enhancements to both Khlong Ong Ang and Khlong Bang Lamphu.

This forms part of a broader BMA strategy to improve significant canals across the capital. Key achievements and ongoing projects include the completed dredging of the Khlong Khu Mueang Doem (Old City Canal) and Khlong Lot Wat Ratchanatda and Khlong Lot Wat Ratchabophit, which also saw the installation of wastewater collection systems.