Thai PM Joins Bangkok Governor on Canal Inspection Highlighting City Revitalisation

The Prime Minister's visit provided an opportunity for Governor Chadchart to showcase his administration's plan for the sustainable development of these key urban canals.
Accompanied by senior Bangkok officials, including the Permanent Secretary and advisors, Ms. Shinawatra embarked on a boat tour from the Phra Phra Sumen Fort pier, navigating the waterways to the Pom Mahakan Public Park in the Phra Nakhon district.
During the inspection, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) presented a progress report on the enhancements to both Khlong Ong Ang and Khlong Bang Lamphu.
This forms part of a broader BMA strategy to improve significant canals across the capital. Key achievements and ongoing projects include the completed dredging of the Khlong Khu Mueang Doem (Old City Canal) and Khlong Lot Wat Ratchanatda and Khlong Lot Wat Ratchabophit, which also saw the installation of wastewater collection systems.
Significant work is underway on Khlong Ong Ang, with the Public Works Department currently improving footpaths and street lighting. Completed works include the pedestrian walkway from Pom Mahakan Public Park to Bamrung Mueang Road and the reinforcement of the canal's concrete embankments. Upgrades to the Rapi Phatthanaphak and Bophit Phimuk bridges are also in progress.
For Khlong Bang Lamphu, a contract was signed on 11th March for the construction of a reinforced concrete walkway from the Noraratthanasathan to the Hong Uthit bridges, with a 200-day construction period. Plans for an underpass at the Phan Fa Lilat Bridge are awaiting budget approval for the next fiscal year.
Substantial progress has also been made on Khlong Mahanak and Khlong Saen Saep, with completed embankment and walkway construction from Asoke Road to Soi Phetchaburi 38/1.
Similar works along Khlong Saen Saep from Wat Makkasan to the Khlong Tan water gate are 35% complete, while improvements to the walkway from Rama VI Road to Hua Chang Bridge are at 47%.
Procurement is underway for further embankment and walkway construction along Khlong Saen Saep from the Phan Fa pier to Wat Makkasan.
Beyond infrastructure improvements, the BMA is actively promoting tourism in the Bang Lamphu and Khlong Ong Ang areas. Initiatives include canal boat tours led by local young guides every weekend in Khlong Bang Lamphu, organised by the Phra Nakhon District Office in collaboration with the Treasury Department and community tourism groups.
The Bang Lamphu Charm Learning Centre offers insights into the area's heritage and curated tourist trails. Khlong Ong Ang boasts an art street, an Art Toy street, and hosts events such as the Diwali festival in its Little India quarter.
These multifaceted efforts aim to rejuvenate Bangkok's historic waterways, enhance the quality of life for residents, and attract more visitors to the city.