Vietnamese woman caught stealing from Songkran templegoers

Metropolitan Police has arrested Nguyen T., a 42-year-old Vietnamese national, under a warrant issued by the Criminal Court dated April 12, 2025, on charges of joint theft at a public place of worship.

The arrest was made around 5.30pm on April 12 at a hotel in Soi Rang Nam, Phaya Thai Road, Ratchathewi District, Bangkok.

Officers seized several items believed to be connected to the crime, including the suspect’s outfit worn during the incident, a mobile phone, foreign currency (US dollars, Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit, and Vietnamese dong), three wallets, two box cutters, and one cutter blade.