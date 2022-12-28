Premium Malaysian durians going for a steal

And the wondrous, bittersweet XO variant, not commonly grown in Penang, is selling for as low as RM20 (156 baht) per kilo.

Previously, the price could go up to RM80 or RM100 during its peak season.

Penang’s durian season is typically from May to August.

Most of the durians sold here now come from Perak or Pahang, which are among the states that enjoy a short year-end durian season that lasts till next month.

But even after being transported here, a kilo of Musang King, for example, retailing for just RM30 to RM45 per kilo.

Durian seller Edward Lim, 30, said the durians are now cheap because of a bumper harvest in Pahang orchards.

“We get some from Tapah in Perak too, but the most popular ones are from Raub (Pahang),” said Lim, 30.

He said Pahang’s durian season started about two months ago and is expected to continue until the end of January.

The “lower grades” of Musang King, he said, cost about RM30 per kilo.