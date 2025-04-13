Ishiba argues Trump tariffs negative for US manufacturing

"We aim to negotiate (with the United States) with a persuasive power," Ishiba said at a meeting with officials of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. at the company's headquarters in the western Japan city of Kobe.

The prime minister was asked by meeting participants to appeal not only to Trump, but also to governors and lawmakers in states where Japanese companies operate.

"The government needs to deliver voices from the field level (to the United States)," Ishiba told reporters after the meeting.