Ishiba argues Trump tariffs negative for US manufacturing

"We aim to negotiate (with the United States) with a persuasive power," Ishiba said at a meeting with officials of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. at the company's headquarters in the western Japan city of Kobe.
The prime minister was asked by meeting participants to appeal not only to Trump, but also to governors and lawmakers in states where Japanese companies operate.
"The government needs to deliver voices from the field level (to the United States)," Ishiba told reporters after the meeting.
"The government and ruling parties will work together while also listening to the opinions of opposition parties," he added.
During his visit to Kobe, Ishiba laid flowers at the monument for the victims of the Great Hanshin Earthquake in January 1995.
He also had a meeting with female entrepreneurs to discuss the realization of a region chosen by young people and women, which is included in his signature regional revitalization policy.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters