Osaka Expo kicks off for 184-day run

The Expo returned to Osaka after 55 years, this time at the 155-hectare site on the artificial island of Yumeshima.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition expects the event to attract 227,000 visitors daily.

Under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," there are a total of 67 pavilions.

Eight of them are "Signature Pavilions," designed by eight prominent Japanese individuals.

Of the other 17 domestic pavilions, one is run by the Japanese government and 16 by companies, municipalities and others.