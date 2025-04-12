Japan ruling coalition divided over consumption tax cut

While House of Councillors lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, are leaning toward a consumption tax cut ahead of this summer's Upper House election, LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama and others are seeking a cash handout instead.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Moriyama warned against calls for a consumption tax cut by stressing the importance of the tax as a source of funding for social security.

"What part of social security could we ask people to give up?" he said.

At a press conference the same day, Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito clarified that his party is considering lowering the tax rate for food items, while looking at a 100,000-yen handout proposal as a stopgap measure.