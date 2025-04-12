Opening ceremony held for Osaka Expo

"The world is facing a crisis of various divisions," Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said in a speech at the ceremony.
"I truly hope that interactions among (participating) countries and visitors will be promoted throughout the event, and that the world will be connected again."
Under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," the event will propose solutions to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
A total of 158 countries and regions are participating in the Expo, and the cumulative number of visitors is expected to reach about 28.2 million.
Its economic benefits are estimated at 2.9 trillion yen.
The opening ceremony was held in the Shining Hat hall at the Expo venue on Yumeshima, an artificial island.
It was attended by some 1,300 people, including Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, as well as Japanese government officials and representatives from participating countries.
"I hope children will think about a future society by deepening their understanding of countries, regions and people around the world and by feeling global efforts to achieve the SDGs," the Emperor said at the ceremony, which was also attended by Crown Prince Akishino, honorary president of the Expo, and Crown Princess Kiko.
The ceremony also featured performances by Japanese conductor Yutaka Sado and kabuki actor Onoe Kikunosuke.
The popular Japanese duo Kobukuro sang the Expo theme song, and the dance vocal group Atarashii Gakko! livened up the venue.
The Expo will open at 9 am on Sunday, and about 140,000 visitors are expected on the first day.
In principle, admission tickets are electronic and reserved in advance, but same-day tickets will be available from 4 pm for entry after 5 pm.
Among the foreign pavilions, those of India, Chile, Nepal, Vietnam and Brunei will be closed for the time being after the opening of the Expo, due in part to ongoing construction, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said on Saturday night.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters