People in Japan forecast 12% inflation over coming year

The latest survey of people aged 20 and older nationwide was conducted from February 6 to March 4.

Of those surveyed, 86.7 % said that prices are likely to be higher in a year's time, up from 85.7 %.

Meanwhile, 96.1 % said that prices now are higher than a year earlier, up from 95.1 %, and they estimated inflation over the past year at plus 19.1 %, up from plus 17 %.