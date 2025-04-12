People in Japan forecast 12% inflation over coming year

The latest survey of people aged 20 and older nationwide was conducted from February 6 to March 4.
Of those surveyed, 86.7 % said that prices are likely to be higher in a year's time, up from 85.7 %.
Meanwhile, 96.1 % said that prices now are higher than a year earlier, up from 95.1 %, and they estimated inflation over the past year at plus 19.1 %, up from plus 17 %.
The diffusion index for people's livelihoods, or the percentage of respondents with improving livelihood minus that of those with worsening livelihood, stood at minus 52.0, compared with minus 52.4 in the previous survey.
The BOJ believes that the impact of soaring food prices was mitigated by rising wages.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters