Japan pushes integrated resorts to boost tourism and local economy

In an effort to create man-made destinations as a new economic engine, Japan has launched the “specified integrated resort” project on Yumeshima Island in Osaka Bay. Construction is expected to commence in April this year, with the resort set to open in Autumn 2030.
The initiative comes in response to pressure from business leaders and academics who argue that Japan should open its doors to legal casino investments in order to boost tourism revenue.
This comes particularly after the rapid development of integrated resorts in other nations such as Singapore and Macau, which have quickly generated substantial revenue.
The Japanese government is systematically advancing the specified integrated resort project, underpinned by two key laws:
The Act on Promotion of Development of Specified Integrated Resort Districts (Act No 115, December 26, 2016): This act sets out the basic principles to promote the policy of developing areas for the establishment of specified integrated resorts.
Venues covered by this law include casinos, convention centres, recreational facilities, performance venues, residences and other places designed to promote tourism, all of which are to be privately operated.
The government has the authority to determine where these resorts will be located, considering factors such as the area's potential to promote tourism, the competitiveness of the local tourism market, the strength of the private sector, the economic benefits to the region, and how profits from the casino business will be allocated for social benefits.
Act on Development of Specified Integrated Resort Districts (Act No 80, July 27, 2018): This law elaborates on the original principles and intentions, dividing the policy into two sections. The first part focuses on the establishment of specified integrated resorts, while the second part addresses the creation and oversight of casinos.
The act expands the definition of a specified integrated resort to include a complex comprising a casino and other related venues, such as international convention centres, exhibition venues, and sites for promoting tourism, performing arts, and cultural activities, among others, as determined by the Japanese Cabinet.
The Japanese government will begin by formulating a basic policy that outlines development goals, operational measures and approval procedures for the area development plan.
Meanwhile, local agencies will be responsible for creating an operational policy that aligns with the national guidelines. This policy will detail the location and size of the specified integrated resort district, the types of buildings to be constructed, the process for selecting private companies to operate the resort and measures to mitigate any negative impacts resulting from the establishment of a casino.
If local agencies are unable to devise the operational policy, the private company wishing to operate the resort may draft the policy and submit it for approval.