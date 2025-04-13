Japan pushes integrated resorts to boost tourism and local economy

In an effort to create man-made destinations as a new economic engine, Japan has launched the “specified integrated resort” project on Yumeshima Island in Osaka Bay. Construction is expected to commence in April this year, with the resort set to open in Autumn 2030.

The initiative comes in response to pressure from business leaders and academics who argue that Japan should open its doors to legal casino investments in order to boost tourism revenue.

This comes particularly after the rapid development of integrated resorts in other nations such as Singapore and Macau, which have quickly generated substantial revenue.