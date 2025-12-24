Thai army rejects Cambodia’s ‘false rhetoric’, denies war or environmental crimes

The Royal Thai Army has rejected statements from the Cambodian side as “baseless” and a distortion of facts, insisting Thai operations comply with international law and that Thailand remains committed to bilateral negotiations.

The response followed a Cambodian statement carried by Fresh News on December 23, 2025, which accused Thailand over the border situation, including claims that Thailand had committed “environmental crimes”.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said the allegations were a serious misrepresentation of facts and reflected an attempt to unfairly shift blame for tensions that, he said, Cambodia had created.

Winthai said Thai military operations are conducted to defend national sovereignty and are guided by the principles of necessity, proportionality, and strict respect for international humanitarian law. He said Thailand has never had any policy or engaged in any action aimed at attacking civilians, undermining regional peace, or damaging the environment and natural resources, as alleged.