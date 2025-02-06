Asia Celebrates Groundbreaking Solutions for Ageing Populations

"Young people like me and our organization’s officers play a crucial role in harmonizing, monitoring, evaluating, and supporting all Go Bikers and Go Bike chapters in Pangasinan. It’s essential that we empower them by providing incentives, resources, and meaningful opportunities, especially as many are ageing and seeking livelihood options."

Associate Professor Nuttee Suree, Chiang Mai University (Thailand) reflected on their approach on MEDEE: "The challenge of an ageing society affects everyone, not just seniors. We must come together and collaborate to address this issue. Starting small is important, but understanding your target group is crucial."

He then encourages people who considering to address aging issue in their community to take action.

"As the Japanese proverb of Ikigai suggests, at the end of the day, you want to do what you love, what you're good at, what is needed in the world, and what you get paid for. This combination will create a sustainable sense of fulfilment that enables us to help the world together," he said.

Suhyeon Choi, Researcher at Institute for Community Care and Health Equity, Chung-Ang University, stated: "Our project aims to create a community-based platform that integrates healthcare and social welfare services. Ultimately, our goal is to create a seamless care system that allows healthcare professionals to access a patient's entire medical history."

A Collaborative Approach to Ageing

Speaking at the award ceremony, Isao Kano, President and CEO of JCIE, emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling the challenges of ageing populations.

"As you are all aware, we are facing significant challenges in the coming decades, including an ageing population and the need to sustain healthy economic development despite a shrinking workforce and growing healthcare costs," he said. "To address these challenges, we have partnered with ERIA. Together, we are dedicated to promoting research, dialogue, and innovation in healthcare and ageing."

Asia-Pacific's Ageing Landscape

Lin Yang, Deputy Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), highlighted the region's rapidly ageing population.

"The Asia-Pacific region is heading toward a demographic milestone that could reshape its social and economic landscape, with its elderly population projected to double to 1.3 billion by 2050," she said. "While this longevity should be celebrated, a significant portion of these extended years is being spent in poor health and with disability."

Yang stressed the urgency of promoting healthy ageing, particularly for women, and addressing the digital divide that often excludes older adults.

She also highlighted the economic potential of investing in elderly care, citing a World Economic Forum projection that a $1.3 trillion investment in social jobs, including care-related positions in the United States, could yield a $3.1 trillion return.

To address the challenges of ageing societies, the UN has launched the Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021-2030), aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Regional Challenges and Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region faces significant challenges, including a digital divide that particularly affects older adults. However, the HAPI Awards demonstrate the potential for creative, localised approaches to address these issues.

Kano stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing ageing populations, noting the substantial economic potential of investing in elderly care.

Looking Forward

The awards aim to encourage knowledge sharing and highlight innovations that can be replicated across different cultural and economic contexts. As Keizo Takemi, a senior fellow at JCIE, noted, there is no one-size-fits-all solution to supporting healthy ageing.

The HAPI program serves as a platform for showcasing and disseminating innovative solutions to the challenges of ageing societies. By recognising and amplifying these initiatives, HAPI encourages knowledge sharing and collaboration across the region.

"The HAPI program's success stems from the strong partnership between JCIE and ERIA," concluded Kano. "ERIA's deep networks in ASEAN have been critical in promoting the award program, while their research expertise has helped build the intellectual foundation through longitudinal ageing studies, fostering dialogue and innovative solutions."

Through initiatives like HAPI, JCIE and ERIA are helping to ensure that Asia's ageing population can live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.

For more detailed information, please visit at

1. Healthy Aging Prize for Asian Innovation: https://ahwin.org/award/

2. Japan Center for International Exchange JCIE): https://jcie.org/

3. Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA): https://www.eria.org/