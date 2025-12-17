PM2.5 levels rise in Bangkok, health warning issued

The air quality in Bangkok on Tuesday (December 17) has reached a level of concern.

The PM2.5 dust concentration in the capital has surpassed the standard limits, entering the orange zone, causing breathing difficulties.

The situation is beginning to impact public health, especially in the Sathorn, Bang Kho Laem, and Bang Rak districts, where dust levels are at their highest.

People are urged to wear masks when leaving home for work or school.

The Bangkok Air Quality Data Centre reported at 7am the PM2.5 levels in the city at an average of 30.6 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), well below the standard limit of 37.5 µg/m³.