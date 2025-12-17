PM2.5 levels rise in Bangkok, health warning issued

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2025

PM2.5 pollution exceeds safe limits in Bangkok, with areas like Sathorn and Bang Rak showing high levels. Health advisory urges residents to wear masks.

  • PM2.5 dust levels in Bangkok have risen, surpassing the standard safety limit in several districts, with Sathorn, Bang Kho Laem, and Bang Rak being the most affected.
  • A health warning has been issued as the increased pollution is beginning to impact public health, causing breathing difficulties.
  • Authorities advise the public to wear protective masks when outdoors, limit strenuous activities, and use air purifiers indoors.
  • At-risk groups and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions are strongly urged to avoid outdoor activities.

The air quality in Bangkok on Tuesday (December 17) has reached a level of concern.

The PM2.5 dust concentration in the capital has surpassed the standard limits, entering the orange zone, causing breathing difficulties.

The situation is beginning to impact public health, especially in the Sathorn, Bang Kho Laem, and Bang Rak districts, where dust levels are at their highest.

People are urged to wear masks when leaving home for work or school.

PM2.5 levels rise in Bangkok, health warning issued

The Bangkok Air Quality Data Centre reported at 7am the PM2.5 levels in the city at an average of 30.6 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), well below the standard limit of 37.5 µg/m³.

Top 12 PM2.5 levels across Bangkok districts:

  • Sathorn – 47 µg/m³
  • Bang Kholaem – 40.9 µg/m³
  • Bang Rak – 39.6 µg/m³
  • Pathum Wan – 37.7 µg/m³
  • Prawet – 37 µg/m³
  • Rat Burana – 36.4 µg/m³
  • Samphanthawong – 35 µg/m³
  • Nong Kham – 34.1 µg/m³
  • Bang Khen – 34.1 µg/m³
  • Thonburi – 33.8 µg/m³
  • Phra Khanong – 33.7 µg/m³
  • Ratchathewi – 33.4 µg/m³

PM2.5 levels by regions in Bangkok:

  • North: 24.3 – 34.1 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • East: 23.7 – 37 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • Central: 22.5 – 35 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • South: 23.8 – 47 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • Thonburi North: 27.2 – 33.8 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • Thonburi South: 29.3 – 36.4 µg/m³ (moderate)

Air quality is generally moderate, but dust levels are on the rise.

Health recommendations for the public:

  • General population: Wear a PM2.5 mask when outdoors, limit strenuous outdoor activities, and watch for symptoms like coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.
  • At-risk groups: Wear protective masks when outdoors, avoid strenuous physical activity, and consult a doctor if experiencing unusual symptoms.
  • The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued health guidelines to protect citizens from harmful PM2.5 dust, particularly during the dry season.

Key measures include:

  • Avoid outdoor activities in areas with high PM2.5 levels.
  • Wear medical-grade or N95 masks in high dust zones.
  • Use air purifiers indoors to reduce PM2.5 levels.
  • Seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms like frequent coughing or nose irritation.
  • People with pre-existing respiratory conditions, such as asthma or allergies, should avoid going outside when PM2.5 levels are high.

For emergencies or reports of pollution sources, contact the DDPM at the hotline 1784. Stay informed and protect your health throughout the winter season.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy