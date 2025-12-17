“Thai Gemini Food”: From Global Expertise to a New Manufacturing Base at 304 Industrial Park, Thailand

With more than 30 years of industry experience, the company boasts an annual production capacity exceeding 60,000 tons, supported by large-scale manufacturing facilities spanning over 200,000 square meters. This is complemented by advanced production technologies and multiple internationally certified standards.

Building on its globally recognized expertise in plant-based protein production, Thai Gemini Food has transferred and further developed its core technologies in Thailand. The company receives strong support from provincial-level technical and research centers in China, covering key areas such as plant protein extraction technologies, circular production line systems, and the concept of “Safe, Clean, and Green Manufacturing,” ensuring high efficiency and sustainability throughout the production process.

At present, Thai Gemini Food’s manufacturing facility at 304 Industrial Park has been fully completed and is operating at full production capacity to serve both domestic and international markets. The Thai facility is operated under the same stringent standards as the company’s production bases in China, enabling faster response to customer demand, improved supply chain efficiency, and enhanced competitiveness across regional markets.