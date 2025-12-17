Democrat to unveil 33 Bkk candidates on Dec 22, 3 PM candidates on Dec 25

The Democrat Party is preparing to announce its 33 candidates for Bangkok's constituencies on December 22, with plans to launch candidates nationwide on December 25.
The party aims to secure 10 seats in Bangkok.
The party's secretary-general, Chaiwut Bannawat, mentioned that the list of candidates will be finalized after approval by the party’s executive committee, with a meeting scheduled for next week. The 33 Bangkok candidates will be announced on December 22, as the primary voting process in the area has already been completed. For other regions, the process will start today (December 17) and will take about three days to finalize before being sent back for approval.
As for the three prime ministerial candidates, Chaiwut stated that the executive committee would make the final decision. The party is considering whether one of the three names will come from within the party or from outside. The announcement of the prime ministerial candidates is expected to coincide with the announcement of the party’s parliamentary candidates.
The party also intends to contest all 400 constituencies in the upcoming election, though some candidates may lack the required qualifications, such as not having voted in previous local elections. Despite this, the party aims to field as many candidates as possible.
Regarding the party's increased popularity in recent polls, Chaiwut expressed that while the rise in popularity was promising, it was still too early to predict the number of seats the party would win, as the true competition will only be revealed once opponents are identified in each district.
Chaiwut emphasized that the party's focus is on finding the most qualified candidates for the prime minister's role, based on the party's principles and policies, not on comparing with other parties' prime ministerial hopefuls.
Meanwhile, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, deputy leader of the Democrat Party and in charge of Bangkok, revealed that the party is aiming for 10 seats in Bangkok, with the region being particularly sensitive to political currents. The party has set out a policy focusing on people’s livelihoods and public transport, with an emphasis on real-world experience from candidates like former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and former Finance Minister Korn Chatikavanij.
Sakolthee also noted that the party’s experience in governance sets it apart from others, particularly in policies that have already been tested and implemented.