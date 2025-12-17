Democrat to unveil 33 Bkk candidates on Dec 22, 3 PM candidates on Dec 25

The Democrat Party is preparing to announce its 33 candidates for Bangkok's constituencies on December 22, with plans to launch candidates nationwide on December 25.

The party aims to secure 10 seats in Bangkok.

The party's secretary-general, Chaiwut Bannawat, mentioned that the list of candidates will be finalized after approval by the party’s executive committee, with a meeting scheduled for next week. The 33 Bangkok candidates will be announced on December 22, as the primary voting process in the area has already been completed. For other regions, the process will start today (December 17) and will take about three days to finalize before being sent back for approval.

As for the three prime ministerial candidates, Chaiwut stated that the executive committee would make the final decision. The party is considering whether one of the three names will come from within the party or from outside. The announcement of the prime ministerial candidates is expected to coincide with the announcement of the party’s parliamentary candidates.

The party also intends to contest all 400 constituencies in the upcoming election, though some candidates may lack the required qualifications, such as not having voted in previous local elections. Despite this, the party aims to field as many candidates as possible.