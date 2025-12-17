Bhumjaithai yet to decide on Ekniti-Suphajee as PM candidates

A spokesperson for the Bhumjaithai Party confirmed that no final decision has been made regarding Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy PM and Minister of Finance, and Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, as potential prime minister candidates for the party.

During an interview, Bhumjaithai spokesperson Nan Bunthida Somchai revealed that the party is using the slogan "Speak and Do Plus" for the upcoming election.

The slogan represents the party's commitment to follow through on its promises and continue to expand and improve upon the policies of the current government.

Bunthida emphasized that the upcoming election will be different, with the party broadening its policy approach and focusing on every aspect of the country, as previously stated by party leader and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Bunthida also mentioned that the party had seen a significant increase in membership over the past few weeks, with many expressing interest in running for office under the Bhumjaithai banner.

While some of these individuals are associated with the “big house” political faction, she clarified that the party is drawing support from all sectors and professions. The presence of high-profile figures joining the party shows its readiness to work for the people and address issues on the ground.

Regarding the selection of the party's prime minister candidates, Bunthida stated that the final decision will be based on work experience and capabilities. She assured that an announcement will be made soon, but for now, candidates Ekniti and Suphajee are still under consideration.